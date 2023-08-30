Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, officially opens its 450th store location on August 31 off of Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas. The store has helped create 30 new jobs in the community and provides big savings on name-brand, high-quality merchandise for local consumers.

Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices. Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of this milestone opening in Las Vegas and providing some relief to the community with big savings on quality groceries,” said Independent Operators Ernesto and Dana Sesma. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to the local community.”

Ernesto and Dana Sesma also donated $1,000 to the Desert Oasis High School Band, who delivered a special performance during the grand opening.

In celebration of the opening, from August 21 through September 28, customers may enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries! To enter, customers may access the online contest (LINK). Entry must include a valid, working email address where the entrant can be notified. The winner need not be present to win but must claim the prize within three days of notification, or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions, prize distributed over (20) $50 rewards certificates. Valid only at Las Vegas Grocery Outlet.

The first 100 customers attending the ribbon-cutting celebration also received Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. (Must be 18 years of age or older.) In addition, all shoppers received a free limited-edition reusable bag while supplies last—limit 1.

Address:

3890 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite B

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Store Hours:

8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.