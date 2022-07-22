INGREDIENTS:

-4 peaches cut in half lengthwise and pitted

-2 Tbsp. Blood Orange Olive oil

-1 qt. Vanilla flavored Greek yogurt¼ c. local honey

-½ c. granola (homemade or store bought)

-½ c. chopped pistachio nuts.

-8 to 10 fresh mint leaves

It is the middle of summer and there is nothing better than stone fruit. They are filled with water and lots of deliciousness and make the summer so dreamy.

I love stone fruit for sure.

Though nectarines are my fave stone fruit, this recipe is actually better with peaches.

So here we go!

Let’s slice the peach in half long wise and twist. Then I use a grapefruit spoon to ease out the stone pit on the side it sticks in.

Then let’s brush the meat side of the peach with blood orange flavored olive oil.

Then let’s grill it either on a BBQ or I particularly love using a non-stick griddler. You can always give it a spray with non-stick spray to avoid any sticking.

Once you have great grill marks on the peaches about 4 minutes, you will transfer the peaches to your most romantic serving plate.

Spoon vanilla flavored Greek yogurt right into the hole where the pit was. Drizzle with honey and then sprinkle with Granola and crushed pistachios. So fun so delicious. That’s it!!!