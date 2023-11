Las Vegas(KLAS)-The 35th annual Golden Rainbow Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular is happening Sunday, December 3rd at Tropicana Las Vegas. The show will feature reimagined holiday classics from singers, dancers, and performers from a variety of shows on the Las Vegas Strip. The event supports individuals and children in Southern Nevada living with HIV/AIDS through transitional housing, education, and emergency financial assistance

For tickets, visit: goldenrainbow.org/ribbonoflife