Las Vegas(KLAS)-Do think you could eat a burrito that weighs five pounds? Today, for National Burrito day, you can try at Borracha Mexican Cantina inside of Green Valley Ranch Resort. It’s called the “Dos Manos” (“two hands”) Burrito, and the challenge cost $42, and a solo guest has 15 minutes to devour it! Borracha joined Las Vegas now with the big details.