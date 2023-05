Las Vegas(KLAS)-Happening tonight at Encore Beach Club is a special performance by a DJ that the dance music world goes crazy for! DJ Acraze went from just opening slots in local nightclubs to headlining sold-out shows within a year… Now, ahead of his show, he’s hanging with Roqui Theus on Las Vegas Now to talk about that quick rise to fame and his Wynn Nightlife Residency!