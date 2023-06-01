Looking to give your home internet a makeover and save some money? Get Verizon 5G Home Internet, starting at $35 per month and start saving immediately – which includes pocketing up to a $200 home improvement gift from Home Depot. You’ll also get up to $500 when you switch to help cover any early termination fees. And Verizon 5G Home Internet gets even better with no contracts, no data caps, and self setup.