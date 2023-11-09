Las Vegas(KLAS)-Give Tribe is a local nonprofit with a goal of filling three hundred stockings this Christmas. Co-Founder of Give Tribe Nino Galloway and his son join Las Vegas Now to talk about how they’re helping the community this holiday season.
