Las Vegas(KLAS)-Formula One is going to be an event like no other in Las Vegas. Fans can experience all of the action at Ellis Island Casino as the property is situated at turn four. Christina Ellis joins JC Fernandez to talk about the events.
Posted:
Updated:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Formula One is going to be an event like no other in Las Vegas. Fans can experience all of the action at Ellis Island Casino as the property is situated at turn four. Christina Ellis joins JC Fernandez to talk about the events.