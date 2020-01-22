Get the body you want without any downtime

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Top Stories
What’s Driving You Crazy? – More testing for Project Neon overhead signs
Top Stories
Yearly survey tallies 123 eagles in lakes Mead, Mohave area
Fatal crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard at Warm Springs
Fourth Annual ‘State of the Wedding Industry’ talks ups and downs of major Vegas industry
North Las Vegas Police honor 39 employees during special ceremony
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Clouds moving out, sunshine moving in
Top Stories
WATCH: Hail hammers Australia
Top Stories
A cloudy start to the week
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
CLOSE CALL: Truck slides off Iowa Interstate, almost hits man
Plenty of clouds on the way this weekend
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas
Top Stories
Caesars Entertainment gears up to host NFL Draft Experience, main event stage
NFL Draft plan reveals major closures on Las Vegas Strip
First Look: NFL Draft proposes several stages and lane closures on the Strip
UNLV Cheer, Rebel Girls win national titles
Community
Community
Super Recycle
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Truth & Tonic is the first fully vegan restaurant on The Strip
Top Stories
Super savings for cruise fans with TravelZoo
Top Stories
Zerorez can take you back to clean for 2020
Get the body you want without any downtime
SNS Diner & BBQ is the best BBQ in Nevada
The Cupcake Girls are helping victims of sex trafficking
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Disney On Ice
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Fatal crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard at Warm Springs
Get the body you want without any downtime
Las Vegas Now
Guaranteed to lose 2 inches same day
Posted:
Jan 22, 2020 / 05:51 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2020 / 05:51 AM PST
Trending Stories
Metro Police stress community is safe as they investigate shooting at Fashion Show Mall
Fatal crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard at Warm Springs
NFL Draft plan reveals major closures on Las Vegas Strip
Report: Bus beating suspect punched 64-year-old for touching his feet
How two young men broke the mold by using art therapy to help autistic children