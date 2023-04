JunkMan is a family-owned business in the Las Vegas valley that offers demolition services, full service junk removal and rents out 4, 10 and 15 yard bins if customers want to do the job themselves. No job is too small. Now hiring! If you have a clean driving record and a great work ethic, we would love for you to be a part of the JunkMan team. Please contact us at Info@vegasjunkman.com or call 702-527-JUNK (5865).