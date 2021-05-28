Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
4.1 earthquake reported near Lake Tahoe
Top Stories
New memorial honors Tonopah’s military past
Video
Feeling more and more like summer
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Explaining a lane squeeze in the Centennial Bowl
Video
Rock Royalty: Las Vegas Ballpark to host first public concert in June
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Feeling more and more like summer
Video
Top Stories
Cooler temps are behind us
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 26th
Video
The worst timing for cloudy skies
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 25th
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 24th
Video
Sports
Sports
Indianapolis 500
Aviators
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Silver Knights force Saturday Championship Game in Pacific Final
Video
Golden Knights experience, home ice look to set tone in Game 7
Video
Mayor Goodman says discussions with Athletics went “great,” looking forward to more talks
Two more Knights’ placed on Covid-19 list, Reaves and Krebs
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Gaudin Porsche delivers dreams to driveways
Video
Top Stories
Silver State Schools Credit Union is celebrating it’s 70th anniversary
Video
Top Stories
CenterWell is health care that puts you at the center of attention
Video
Discussing the legal side of DUI’s with Palacios & Associates
Video
A nutritious al fresco dining menu for the summer
Video
Enjoying the lake life Lake Mead
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
Morning Cup of Joe
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Coping During Covid-19
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Gaudin Porsche delivers dreams to driveways
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 06:33 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 06:33 AM PDT
For more info visit
GaudinPorscheLV.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Investigation continues after Draken pilot killed in crash near Nellis AFB
Video
I-Team: Parents get probation for abusing child
Video
I-Team: Man who tried to burn down puppy store now accused of attempted murder
Video
I-Team: Police say GPS tracked man to murder scene
Video
I-Team: Police catching thousands of impaired drivers — some on meth, tranquilizers
Video
I-Team: Investigation reveals wild horses sold for slaughter
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘We beg you, come forward,’ pizza deliveryman murdered while dropping off order
Video
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Body found buried in NW valley home backyard identified as homeowner
Video
NEW VIDEO: Security camera captures jet crash near Nellis AFB
Video
Crowds expected in Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend, second most popular destination, AAA Nevada says
Nevada Assembly passes permanent mail-in voting plan
From pandemic to pandemonium: Las Vegas business owners prepare for hectic Memorial Day Weekend
Video