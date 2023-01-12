KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 / 04:54 PM PST
Updated: Jan 12, 2023 / 04:54 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You had us at BBQ… Kendall Tenney is joined by Chef and owner Bruce Kalman to talk about their upcoming Garrison Brothers and Shiner Beer dinner.
