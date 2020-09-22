Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Romney won’t oppose Senate vote on Trump court nominee
Top Stories
CDC warns Americans to ‘avoid’ trick-or-treating for Halloween
New Hampshire man wins contest with 1-ton pumpkin
Video
Pair of goats spotted on Arkansas bridge truss euthanized
Video
Louisville police chief declares state of emergency for department ahead of Breonna Taylor case update
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades
Video
Top Stories
Dolphin rescued from pond after being trapped by Hurricane Sally storm surge
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge warning issued for Texas, Louisiana coasts ahead of Beta
Video
Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sep. 21, 2020
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, September 18, 2020
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
702 Raider Nation celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
Raiders win home opener 34-24 over Saints to go 2-0 on season
Video
PHOTOS: Raider Nation celebrates first home game in Las Vegas
Video
DeChambeau bombs away, pulls away to win US Open
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Gameday To-Go is a new tailgating experience
Video
Top Stories
The Reveal Firefighter Auction is back this Saturday
Video
The Clark County Credit Union on protecting yourself from fraud
Video
Lose weight and keep it off with Dr. Nash
Video
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gameday To-Go is a new tailgating experience
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 22, 2020 / 05:40 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2020 / 05:40 AM PDT
Orders can be mad eon the Raiders app up to 24 hours in advance
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Raider Nation celebrates first home game in Las Vegas
Video
702 Raider Nation celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
Raiders coming to Las Vegas helps NFL and the city forge relationship after decades of being apart
Video
‘The Main Event’ city returns: Preview to the Raiders season opener
Video
Fans show up outside Allegiant Stadium to support Raiders for season opener
Video
Raiders win home opener 34-24 over Saints to go 2-0 on season
Video
Raiders eager to show off new digs in Vegas debut vs. Saints
Video