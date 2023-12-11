On February 7th, 2024 The American Cancer Society (ACS) is hosting the “Game Changer Gala” to raise funds to provide support for cancer patients. This event is held annually in the Super Bowl host city. This year it will be in Las Vegas. Findlay Auto CFO Tyler Corder, a recent cancer patient, is one of the honorees for the gala. Tyler Corder and Lisa Santwer, Game Changer Gala Chairman, are in studio to tell us more.