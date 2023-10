FuelFest is back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for year 2 in Sin City, and this time, for 2 days starting Oct. 6 & 7.

The car show features top modified, exotic, performance-built, and rare cars from all over the world. A portion of FuelFest proceeds benefits Reach Out WorldWide, the non-profit founded by Paul Walker. Register your ride and get your tickets at fuelfest.com