FROZEN BANANAS FOR DESSERT

Since I was a kid, every spring break I can remember we always went to Disneyland. When my children started having spring breaks the tradition continued to either Disneyland or Disney World. Now the tradition continues with our grandchildren. Here are 3 things I can’t live with out when I get to Disney. 1st, Splash Mountain, 2nd, Churros, and 3rd FROZEN CHOCOLATE COVERED BANANAS!!! Enjoy this recipe!

Serves: 6-8

Total Time: 40 Minutes

Ingredients:

6 bananas

12 oz. package of semi sweet chocolate chips

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

Chopped nuts of your choice

Sprinkles of your choice

Coconut

Anything your heart desires on your frozen banana

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Peel ripe bananas and cut them in half. Insert a popsicle stick in the flat side. Lay them on the baking sheet and freeze for at least 4 hours.

When they are frozen melt the chocolate with the oil in a microwave safe dish for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat the 30 seconds and stirring until melted. Or melt in a double boiler.

Roll each banana half in the chocolate and then quickly roll in the sprinkles, nuts or whatever topping you are using.

Freeze until the chocolate sets at least 30 minutes. Serve or freeze in an airtight container for up to a week.

Enjoy!