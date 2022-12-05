Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, “Violent Night”, starring David Harbour, combines action, violence and a little holiday cheer. When an elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, Santa (Harbour) will show why this Nick is no saint. See it in theaters now.

Plus trailer drops for “That 90s Show,” and Yellowstone’s prequel “1923.” Jillian Lopez gives all the scoop.