Las Vegas(KLAS)-This week’s new trailer releases include Maestro, Lisa Frankenstein and Dashing Through The Snow.

And opening in theaters this weekend is Five Night’s at Freddy’s. Based on the popular video game, the movie follows the story of a troubled security guard who begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift won’t be so easy to get through as he learns the story of what actually happened at Freddy’s.