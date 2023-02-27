KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 27, 2023 / 04:25 PM PST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 04:25 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mark McMillian is an NFL Legend. Mark played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs… today you can find him on Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef.’ Mark joined us in-studio to talk about his experience on the show.
