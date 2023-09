Former Las Vegas Raider Brandon Parker is going from Offensive Lineman to Chief Gaming Officer! He joined Roqui Theus to introduce the valley to Valhallan Esports Training, an esports franchise that uses competitive gaming to help kids learn teamwork, leadership, communication, and more. Valhallan opened their 1st arena on September 23rd in Henderson, with 3 more slated to open in the future!

