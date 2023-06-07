Las Vegas(KLAS)-Originating in Mexico City, co-founder and co-owner Ricardo Franco brought his Fantasy Lab dream to Las Vegas!

The immersive experience opened just six months ago inside Fashion Show Mall, and provides a place of fun, inspiration, and imagination for the entire family.

Roqui Theus stopped by the Lab to preview their new 21+ “Midnight Dreams” experience that’s from 8pm to 1am Thursday through Saturday. Unlike the daytime experience “Time to Dream,” “Midnight Dreams” allows guests to roam the 7 immersive rooms freely with drinks from the bar!

You can find Fantasy Lab on Level 1 of Fashion Show Mall.

For tickets and more, head to fantasylablv.com.