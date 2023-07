Las Vegas(KLAS)-The valley is turning into a Barbie world! Barbie themed experiences are popping up around town this week ahead of the highly anticipated movie release Friday. Roqui Theus showed us a pop-up in Henderson that’s starring French crepe Barbie.

Crepes, coffee, and champagne are on the menu at French Crepe Barbie’s dream house. For reservations and to keep up with future pop-ups at French crepes Henderson, call (786) 999-3688 or head to their Instagram: @french_crepes_henderson.