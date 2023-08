Las Vegas(KLAS)-Locally owned Founders Coffee is bringing the heat with this month’s Giving Drink! This month, proceeds from the ongoing Giving Drink Program will be donated to the Las Vegas Cause Players Alliance .

Guests can choose from one of the handcrafted Marvel vs Avengers themed drinks:

Hulk – Iced Matcha with Housemade Blueberry Syrup

Superman – Red Velvet White Mocha with Blue Coconut Cold Foam