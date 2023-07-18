Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cool down for a great cause this July at locally owned Founder’s Coffee. Order the Banana Split Latte – made with strawberry milk, chocolate espresso, banana whipped cream with a cherry on top is the “icing” on top of the perfect summer treat.
Proceeds from the ongoing Giving Drink Program will be donated to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Nevada.
