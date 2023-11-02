Anthem Injury Lawyers is thrilled to announce the launch of a heartwarming
and transformative event, “Fostering the Future,” in partnership with the Legal Aid Center of
Southern Nevada and 8 News Now. In its inaugural year, this exceptional initiative seeks to light
up the lives of more than 3,000 children represented by the Legal Aid Center’s Children’s
Attorneys Project.
Puneet K. Garg, founder of Anthem Injury Lawyers, expresses his profound commitment to this
cause: “Our partnership with the Legal Aid Center for the gift drive is more than just a
collaboration; it’s a message of hope and support to the foster children of Clark County. Through
this initiative, we are not just giving gifts, but also sowing seeds of positivity and resilience in
these young lives. We want each child to know that they are seen, they are valued, and they are
not alone. Together, we’re making a difference, one gift at a time.”
Empowering Children through Legal Support
The attorneys at the Legal Aid Center extend counsel, guidance, and legal representation to
mistreated and overlooked children who have not previously had legal support. Acting as
advocates for the child in both the court and community, these attorneys empower children to
actively participate in shaping their own futures, fostering a sense of responsibility and
involvement.
Details About the Event
“Foster the Future” is graciously seeking various forms of support for its noble mission. Physical
donations are accepted at the Anthem Injury Law Office, and contributions to the curated
Amazon Wishlist are warmly welcomed. Additionally, we sincerely appreciate the amplification
of our message—a broader reach ensures that we can extend our care to a greater number of
children during this holiday season.
Gift Ideas
The most requested gifts are GIFT CARDS. Other gift ideas to purchase and bring to drop-off
locations include skateboards, headphones, journals, jewelry, art supplies, jewelry making kits,
air pods (or other earbuds), video games, bags, wallets, cool t-shirts, makeup, purses, belt bags,
sunglasses, water bottles, phone accessories, wireless chargers, hats, footballs, baseballs,
basketballs, high-end hygiene products (i.e., Bath & Body Works), and mini backpacks with
accessories.
Amazon Wish List
If you’d prefer to do your gifting completely online, please use our Amazon wish list to select
items chosen by the children, which will be shipped to our collection centers and delivered to
the children by their individual advocates.
Go here to shop the Amazon Gift list
Average Ages of Children in the Foster Care System in Our Area
Ages 0-2: 899
Ages 3-6: 955
Ages 7-9: 591
Ages 10-12: 441
Ages 13-15: 423
Ages 16-18: 416
Ages 18+: 285
Drop-off Locations
The Anthem Office
3145 Saint Rose Parkway
Suite #220
Henderson, Nevada 89052
Upcoming Events
Anthem Injury Lawyers and 8 News Now will be hosting a donation drive event in December.
Stay posted to this page for more details.
Anthony B. Golden, a founder at Anthem Injury Lawyers, emphasizes the importance of
community involvement: “Community involvement is a cornerstone of our firm. Our work over
the years with the Children’s Attorneys Project has been an eye-opening experience, highlighting
the urgent needs of foster children in Clark County. Every child deserves a voice, and it’s our
privilege to help amplify theirs.”
Interested in Supporting This Cause?
If your business wants to be supportive, please contact Robyn Campbell from Anthem Injury
Lawyers today! Email: RCampbell@antheminjurylaw.com
Join us in making a meaningful difference in the lives of foster children this holiday season.
Together, we can Foster the Future and bring smiles to those who need it most. Your
participation is not just a gift; it’s a beacon of hope.