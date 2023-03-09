KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 9, 2023 / 04:32 PM PST
Updated: Mar 9, 2023 / 04:32 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Fortune Feimster is making her venue debut at Encore Theater at The Wynn on April 1st as part of her “Live Laugh Love” tour. Kendall Tenney chats with the comedian via zoom to talk about what to expect and her career.
