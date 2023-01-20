KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You win some, you dim sum! Jillian Lopez joins the caviar queen and the owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, in the kitchen to make a Forte favorite, dumplings.
