Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mon Ami Gabi is offering attendees the opportunity to experience Formula 1™ and the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix from the comfort of the restaurant’s patio and glass pavilion. From Thursday, November 16 – Saturday, November 18, guests are invited to immerse themselves in all the action on The Strip with reservations for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thursday and Friday, and an exclusive F1 reservation package on Saturday evening that includes unlimited food and drink. For reservations: monamigabi.com