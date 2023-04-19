Las Vegas(KLAS)-C.J. Watson successfully made the pivot from his professional basketball career to established author. He joined Las Vegas Now with his 4th children’s book, “CJ. And His Magic Socks.” C.J. continues to inspire through his writing and his Quiet Storm Foundation.
To get a copy of his new book and for more information, head to cjpens.com.
