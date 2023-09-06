Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can celebrate football season the proper way at Proper Eats Food Hall inside Aria Resort & Casino.

The food hall is turning into the ultimate tailgate destination offering a $55 all you can eat food package, and a taste of home for visiting team fans with signature hometown cuisine pop-ups.

Guests 21+ are invited to party with Proper Eats tomorrow (September 7th) at their NFL Season Kickoff event. The party will be held at Proper Bar, and begins at 3pm. Roqui Theus stopped by the food hall for a preview of all the food and fun.