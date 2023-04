Las Vegas(KLAS)-Emmy nominated tv host and producer Darley Newman stopped by Las Vegas Now to inspire travelers to fly outside the box! Her show “Travels With Darley” on PBS and streaming online takes viewers to hidden gems and unusual places around the world. On this trip in studio, she suggests adding Santa Fe, Quebec City and Montreal, wine tasting in Bordeaux, France, and hot balloon adventures in Cappadocia, Turkey to your list.