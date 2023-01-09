Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas has hit the bullseye on a new way to party and play! Roqui Theus gave us a tour of the newly opened Flight Club Social Darts inside the Grand Canal Shoppes. As the largest location in the world, Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas provides guests with a unique immersive gaming experience with an extensive cocktail and food menu. Kids 12 and up are welcome before 5pm, and adults can turn their visit into a party with VIP bottle service!

For reservations and more information, head to flightclubdarts.com.