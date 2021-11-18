Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
BestReviews
In Your Business
Top Stories
Country Music Awards moving to Allegiant Stadium in 2022
Top Stories
Rittenhouse trial: Jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid
Video
Some clouds for tonight’s lunar eclipse
Video
Big Boys Toys returns to Las Vegas and is open to the public
Video
Longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries, details on how to watch
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Some clouds for tonight’s lunar eclipse
Video
Top Stories
Get ready for a chilly morning start. Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 17th
Video
Top Stories
Temperatures sliding closer to normal
Video
More cloudy days this week
Video
Cooler changes on the horizon
Video
Approaching record highs this weekend. Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, November 12th
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Knights lose third player in 3 days to COVID protocol
WATCH: Bengals coach Zac Taylor loves playing craps in Las Vegas
Video
City of Oakland makes deal to try to keep Athletics in the East Bay
UPDATE: Ruggs ordered to appear in court after missing alcohol test; attorneys seek fire records
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Findlay Automotive Group opens brand new Volvo facility
Video
Top Stories
Southwest Medical Associates offers senior-focused initiatives
Video
Top Stories
Your Insurance Agency partners with Health Plan of Nevada to help seniors during open enrollment
Video
Holiday Parade at Downtown Summerlin
Video
Wining and Cheesin’ for Thanksgiving
Video
Steak and Seafood Specialties
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank with SelectHealth
JOB BOARD
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2021
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Findlay Automotive Group opens brand new Volvo facility
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 18, 2021 / 09:14 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2021 / 09:14 AM PST
Check out
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas
on the 215 Beltway between Rainbow and Jones.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Catching water waste part of the job as Water District patrols for offenders
Video
I-Team: Lawyers for Henry Ruggs want firefighters’ text messages, claim crews waited 20 minutes to put out flames
Video
I-Team: 500,000 gallons of raw sewage spills, some into Las Vegas creek, after equipment failure
Video
I-Team: DNA from nurse accused of sex accused matches what patient kept as evidence, prosecutor says
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas man to plead guilty to voting twice in 2020 election using dead wife's ballot
Video
I-Team: Congress renews interest in UFO sightings, wants to create new office to investigate incidents
Video
I-Team: Fentanyl deaths quadrupled in Clark County
Video
Trending Stories
Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at bus stop in east valley
Video
Las Vegas ranked 10th best city in the world to relocate
UPDATE: Ruggs ordered to appear in court after missing alcohol test; attorneys seek fire records
Video
I-Team: Lawyers for Henry Ruggs want firefighters’ text messages, claim crews waited 20 minutes to put out flames
Video
I-Team: Woman with Snapchat username ‘yungdrugaddict’ charged in 21-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death