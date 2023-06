Las Vegas(KLAS)-Area 15 is back with another unique and first of its kind event… and this one is all about music and movement. Founder of Yin City, Merrilliz Monzon, joined Las Vegas Now with a special invite to the Radiance Wellness and Music Festival happening June 17th at Area 15. Expect to hear and learn from artists like Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Matisyahu, and former raider Darren Waller as he hosts a special episode of his podcast, “Comeback Stories.”