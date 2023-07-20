Las Vegas(KLAS)-Known for his raw real-life comedy, comedian and actor Felipe Esparza returns to Treasure Island theatre tomorrow July 21st at 9 p.m. Besides catching him in person, you can watch him on Netflix in his dual-released comedy specials “Bad Decisions” and “Malas Decisiones.” Felipe also hosts a weekly podcast on the All Things Comedy Network called “What’s Up Fool?” that focuses on stories with celebrities and everyday people.

Tickets for tomorrow’s show at Treasure Island Theatre are available starting at $39.95, and can be purchased at treasureisland.com.