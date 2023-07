Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mariah Rivera, Yesi Burgess and Ashton Bray of FANTASY share new summer specials. FANTASY will be celebrating its 24th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip this coming October and remains one of Las Vegas’ most awarded productions. The show performs seven nights a week at 10:30 p.m., with an additional 8 p.m. show on Sundays.

FANTASY recently launched a pre-show VIP Experience, available for purchase at the Box Office and online at fantasyluxor.com.