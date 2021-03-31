Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
LIVE: Crash closes ramp from Flamingo to US 95
Live
Top Stories
Circus Circus’ Adventuredome returns with COVID safe fun
Video
I-Team: Nevada considers midwifery laws
Video
Local home builder falls victim to thieves during lumber shortage; some new home buyers put on waiting list
Video
Tenants, landlords speak out after Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Gusty north winds cool down temps
Video
Top Stories
Warmer 80s before the cooler winds return
Video
Top Stories
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
A warm last weekend of March
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, March 25th
Video
More wind and spring showers
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
UNLV Football Spring practice resumes after long extensive layoff
Video
Henderson Silver Knight arena to be named Dollar Loan Center
NFL goes to 17 game schedule; Raiders add home game against Bears
Raiders agree to extension with LT Kolton Miller
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Families and thrill-seekers are welcome back to the Adventuredome!
Video
Top Stories
Circus Circus’ Adventuredome returns with COVID safe fun
Video
Top Stories
Discussing rent scams with Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Three simple nutrition steps
Video
Go beyond the neon on an ATV tour
Video
Discussing new spring toys with The Toy Insider
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Families and thrill-seekers are welcome back to the Adventuredome!
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 05:37 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2021 / 05:37 AM PDT
For tickets and info please visit
CircusCircus.com/the-adventuredome/
Don't Miss
I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child
Video
I-Team: Mother sues midwives after baby dies during home birth
Video
Classified base is home to many government secrets
Video
I-Team: Elderly, vulnerable adults lived in rat-infested group home with closet-sized bedrooms, others slept in tents, police say
I-Team: ‘I actually thought I was going to die that day,’ witnesses describe man hanging out of car, bullets shattering windows in shooting spree
Video
I-Team: Accused Capitol rioter suspected of smoking weed in building spending 23 hours a day alone in cell
Video
I-Team: Homeless camp discovered on local golf course
Video
Trending Stories
Arrest Report: Mother allegedly left her 3 children unattended, duct taped room shut
I-Team: Mother sues midwives after baby dies during home birth
Video
Gambler wins $100K on slot machine at Sunset Station
Las Vegas woman charged in lottery scam on West Virginia victim
Work search requirement returning May 1 for people filing unemployment claims