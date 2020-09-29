Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Hiker posing for picture in tree falls 100 feet into ocean, dies
Top Stories
Summer heat keeps coming back
Video
Discovery Children’s Museum opens new exhibit focused on aviation, travel industry
Video
Police looking for 3 men suspected in a string of business robberies
Candy factory giveaway: Willy Wonka-like ‘golden ticket’ search begins this week
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Summer heat keeps coming back
Video
Top Stories
50 cities facing more extreme heat in 2020
Top Stories
A cooler, clearer start to the week
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Saturday, September 26th
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Sept. 25th
Video
Windy changes will help clear our skies
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mistakes send Raiders to loss to Patriots
Video
NHL considering hybrid “bubbles” for 2021 season
Reports: Jonathan Abram injury worse that first thought
Knights trade Brandon Pirri to Blackhawks for forward Dylan Sikura
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Falling for pumpkins at Gilcrease Orchard
Video
Top Stories
Combining pediatric therapy and fun at Wally Wombats
Video
Spinal Care of Nevada is gentle chiropractic care
Video
Your Insurance Agency will keep you in the loop on health care changes
Video
Eco Electric on the importance of testing your breakers
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Falling for pumpkins at Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 29, 2020 / 05:49 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2020 / 05:49 AM PDT
Visit the orchard through Oct. 31st. Learn more at TheGilcreaseOrchard.org
Don't Miss
Examining the Raiders defense against the Patriots
Video
Beyond the Wall: Raiders’ Darren Waller hosts charity event for kids of southern Nevada
Video
VIDEO: Mistakes send Raiders to loss to Patriots
Video
Reports: Jonathan Abram injury worse that first thought
AP source: Raiders being investigated by NFL over locker room access
Raiders will be without speedy receiver Ruggs vs. Patriots
Bettors hope to continue hot streak going into week 3 of the NFL season
Video
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Mother of Las Vegas Strip shooting victim says son may be paralyzed, suspect in custody
Video
NEW: Nevada nearing 80K COVID-19 cases with more than 450 reported in past 24 hours
Video
Stolen, private data on CCSD students and employees released online by hacker
Video
National Coffee Day: Freebies and deals from Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and more
Gov. Sisolak announces some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted; Clark County leader makes recommendations for reopening
Video