Las Vegas(KLAS)-Food and Wine lovers get ready to unite. The Food Truck and Wine Walk is happening Saturday 10/21 at Tivoli Village. Chef Shay Barnes and Michael Alegre with the Great American Foodie Fest joined Las Vegas Now with the details.
Posted:
Updated:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Food and Wine lovers get ready to unite. The Food Truck and Wine Walk is happening Saturday 10/21 at Tivoli Village. Chef Shay Barnes and Michael Alegre with the Great American Foodie Fest joined Las Vegas Now with the details.