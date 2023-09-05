Las Vegas(KLAS)-Local Indie R&B, Pop and Rock artist MaeJoy and Trumpeter Fendi Sean, both from The Noir Movement joined Las Vegas Now to talk about the All The Feels music event happening on Sunday, September 10th at The Sand Dollar Downtown.
Posted:
Updated:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Local Indie R&B, Pop and Rock artist MaeJoy and Trumpeter Fendi Sean, both from The Noir Movement joined Las Vegas Now to talk about the All The Feels music event happening on Sunday, September 10th at The Sand Dollar Downtown.