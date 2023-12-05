Las Vegas(KLAS)-Esōes Cosmetics is celebrating two years of product innovation and safety at its upcoming Anniversary Party, where the Las Vegas-based social enterprise will also make its national TV debut in the season finale episode of Entrepreneur’s Elevator Pitch. Founder and CEO, Joy Hoover, shares more about the mission and invites everyone out to Tacotarian in the Arts District Downtown on December 14 from 6:30 p.m-8:30 p.m. to celebrate.