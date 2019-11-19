Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Get prepared for wet, cold weather in the valley
Top Stories
Local nonprofit hosts pajamas 5K run and walk
Saying goodbye to the warmer fall days
Lawsuit against Burger King over ‘Impossible Whopper’ claims its contaminated by meat
Nevada Art Museum looks to expand to Las Vegas
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Get prepared for wet, cold weather in the valley
Top Stories
Saying goodbye to the warmer fall days
Top Stories
Plan ahead for first rain in months
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, November 18th
Short sleeves today, but jackets & umbrellas in 48 hours
Keeping warm 70s for a while longer
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium boasts nearly $2 billion price tag
Top Stories
Sword and Shield: Raiders pull third straight win
Knights’ Pacioretty and Stastny host street hockey clinic for local kids
Karlsson scores two, Fleury and Vegas blanks Calgary, 6-0
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR’s Cup Series championship
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Call 8 Phone Bank
Turkey-Thon
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium
Top Stories
ORI’ZABA’S Scratch Mexican Grill
Top Stories
Freed’s Bakery is celebrating 60 years
It’s time for the Turkey-Thon
A happy healthier holiday with Sima Cohen
Small firm feel, big firm resources
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium
Las Vegas Now
at the Smith Center
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 06:07 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 06:07 AM PST
Trending Stories
Republic Services requests hike on monthly trash bills due to Chinese policy
Inaccurate THC levels found in marijuana at certified lab
LIVE: Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
Demolition of Hard Rock Cafe begins after 29 years in Las Vegas
Coroner identifies couple involved in murder-suicide