Las Vegas(KLAS)-PERCEPTION Las Vegas opened in June 2022, and is the very first permanent digital art museum on the strip! Roqui Theus stopped by to preview its 1st installation, “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” which chronicles the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci. The hour long journey will take you through three different rooms highlighting work like The Mona Lisa and The Last Supper in a way you’ve never experienced before!

Catch this installation for the next 9 months, and head to perceptionlasvegas.com for tickets and more information.