Las Vegas(KLAS)-Let’s get ready to electrify fight night at Electra Cocktail Club! It’s the only spot inside the Venetian that streams UFC Fights, and Raquel Hernandez joined Las Vegas Now ahead of their UFC 291: Poirier Vs Gaethje 2 watch party this Saturday to tell us what goes down in their cage. Electra is open from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., with nightly social hour from 5-7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed and reservations can be made at electracocktailclub.com.