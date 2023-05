Las Vegas(KLAS)-Eyes are “Transfixing” on Resorts World as the world’s largest touring immersive art experience brightens up the Las Vegas strip. Transfix Art has over 50 interactive and illuminated creations spanning 200,000 square feet, with hidden lounges and speakeasy bars to explore during EDC weekend!

Guests can enjoy the Transfix experience through the Fall before its world tour begins! Roqui Theus got an inside look with the Transfix co-founders.



For tickets, head to transfixart.com.