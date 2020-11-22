Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Live Stream
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
NEW: 2,000+ COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Nevada as test positivity climbs
Top Stories
Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, striking tree in North Las Vegas
Reno wildfire fully contained; cause investigation continues
Raiders may need to repeat aggressive style to beat Chiefs
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, November 20th
Video
Top Stories
Finishing the week with clouds
Video
Top Stories
Lots of sun and a lot less wind
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 18th
Video
A warm and windy Wednesday
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 17th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Raiders may need to repeat aggressive style to beat Chiefs
Raiders activate 7 defensive players from COVID-19 list
Video
Raiders wearing their masks and keeping their distance
Video
Sports bettor Lem Banker dies at 93
Video
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Salute to Super Heroes
7 healthy tips
Top Stories
Aria’s Winter Wonderland is a must-see holiday attraction
Video
Top Stories
Makers & Finders and Taste Buzz Food Tours with some holiday cooking tips
Video
Ecos Medicare Solutions wants to help seniors for free
Video
Test drives for free turkeys at Findlay Toyota
Video
El Mercado is a culinary and cultural destination at The Boulevard Mall
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Flu Shot
Veterans Voices
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Turkey-Thon
Living Green
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ecos Medicare Solutions wants to help seniors for free
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 22, 2020 / 11:03 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2020 / 11:03 AM PST
Learn more at
EcosMedicareSolutions.com
Don't Miss
Clark County judge denies lawsuit requesting new statewide election
Video
Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin
Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition
Putin holding off on US presidential congratulations
Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid road blocks
Here are the 3 legal cases Trump may have to face once he’s no longer president
Trump ally, former NJ governor Chris Christie: President’s election fraud claims are a ‘national embarrassment’
Trending Stories
Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
NEW: 2,000+ COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Nevada as test positivity climbs
Here are the 3 legal cases Trump may have to face once he’s no longer president
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, striking tree in North Las Vegas
Pandemic forces Las Vegas hospitality industry to make major adjustments
Video