Las Vegas(KLAS)-Houston, we have a spicy chicken problem! Roqui theus hung out at the popular Houston TX hot chicken on main St. in downtown Las Vegas to see what makes their food fresh and on fire.

Customers can take their spice levels from zero to 2 million at any of the Houston TX Hot Chicken locations around the valley. The luxury fast-casual restaurant and bar hosts a “Houston, We Have a Problem” (hwhap) spice challenge once a month, and Roqui Theus took a bite at it.