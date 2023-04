Las Vegas(KLAS)-If Easter brunch is on the menu for you this year, Kona Grill in Boca Park is ready to make your holiday special with specials! General manager Ralph Navarino and Executive Chef Jorge Perez teamed up to bring Las Vegas Now a taste of their Easter weekend. Guests can enjoy Kona Grill’s Easter specials 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday the 8th, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday the 9th.