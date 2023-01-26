Las Vegas(KLAS)-The 8th Annual Winter Wine Fest is Saturday January 28th benefiting Nevada’s Hemophilia Foundation. The community will gather at Bella Vita Blue Diamond from 6-8pm for an evening of fun, wine tasting, food, and bidding in a silent auction. The Winter Wine Fest is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year and funds raised stay in Nevada to provide ongoing support and advocacy to local children and families living with bleeding disorders. For more information and to purchase tickets, head to hfnv.org. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.