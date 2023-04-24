KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Apr 24, 2023 / 04:34 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 / 04:35 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Norma Intriago, Executive Director of Dress For Success Southern Nevada invites everyone out to The DFSSN Champagne Luncheon & Success Showcase on May 5th at Four Seasons.For more information: (dressforsuccesssouthernnevada.org)
